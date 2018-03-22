School sports: Easy for Louis, Whitley mates

Seconds before his turn, Whitley Secondary School trampoline gymnast Louis Ang muttered "easy game, easy game" under his breath.

It went smoothly for the Secondary 4 student, who scored 35.5 points for his routine to clinch the Schools National boys' B Division crown at Bishan Sports Hall.

"I was nervous and I lose confidence easily, but I braced myself and did my best as I wanted to make my team-mates and coaches proud," said the 16-year-old captain.

There was double joy as team-mates Aidan Richard Altfeld and Chin Yu An finished second (35.3 points) and third (34.98) to help Whitley beat four-time defending champions Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) 135.88 to 133.5 for their first team title since 2013.

Whitley's coach and teacher-in-charge Quek Ting was not surprised by his charges' performance.

He said: "This batch of boys are very, very passionate. They trained very hard so I knew there was a high possibility of winning all along."

In the girls' event, Whitley's Shannon Leong, 16, also struck gold with 36.8 points. Daitein Kan of CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School and Shannon's team-mate Nicole Low were second (35.9) and third (35.7).

But two podium finishes were not enough for Whitley to secure the team title, which went to St Nicholas, who captured the B and C Division crowns. "It wasn't easy and some of us got nervous but we did great," said St Nicholas captain Nicole Lim, 16. "It's my last year in St Nicks and I'm very happy I could win this for my school."