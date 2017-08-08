Captain Weng Yean rescues the day for ACS (I)

When things did not go as planned at the Kallang Squash Centre, it was Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) captain Kan Weng Yean who led by example to rally his team-mates.

They had lost the first match of the C Division boys' final to Fairfield Methodist Secondary School but Weng Yean won the second match to level the scores.

It proved the spark needed as ACS (I) prevailed 3-2 and captured their first Schools National C Division squash championships title since 2010.

This was also ACS (I)'s fourth C Division final - they lost three straight from 2013-2015 - after their last title and things looked rocky when Fairfield's Daven Wong won the tense opening match 8-11, 6-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-7 against Benjamin Koh.

The 13-year-old Weng Yean, who beat Fairfield's Paterson Wong 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, said: "There was some additional pressure because we were trailing. But I had faith in my team and I knew that if I won my game, my team-mates would win theirs as well."

They did exactly that as vice-captain Joshua Lim defeated Gabriel Soon 11-3, 11-6, 10-11 (10-12), 11-3 to push ACS (I) in front before Edward Thng sealed the comeback victory with a dominant 11-1, 11-1, 11-0 win over Zachary Say.

Fairfield's Gabriel Chow defeated Samuel Lau 11-7, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8 in the dead rubber which did little to dampen the mood among the ACS (I) contingent, which comprised about half of the 100-strong crowd.

Edward, 13, said: "I was a little nervous because of the crowd. But the nerves went away when I started playing. I was surprised at my dominance because I thought he would hit more attacking shots.

"There wasn't really a tough part in the game, I was mostly controlling the game.

"It means a lot to me and it also feels good to win in my very first Schools National championship."

Year 2 student Joshua paid tribute to his team-mates' determination and sacrifice.

The 14-year-old said: "We've worked very hard for this moment. We trained up to 12 hours a week and went back during the June holidays. I'm ecstatic that it has paid off."