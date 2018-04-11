Bukit Merah Secondary School's last shots count

Starting at half court, John Alicante Embile slowly dribbled the ball towards the goalkeeper, found an opening and fired his shot into the net.
It was Bukit Merah Secondary School's third and final attempt in the Schools B Division boys' floorball final penalty shoot-out and the 16-year-old was not about to let his team-mates down.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?