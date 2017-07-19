Asean Schools Games: The Philippines undefeated en route to girls' basketball title

SINGAPORE - The Philippines clinched the girls' basketball championship at the Asean Schools Games on Wednesday (July 19).

On the final day at Our Tampines Hub, they put in a dominant performance to beat hosts Singapore 82-32.

The results gave the Philippines two points to finish at the top of the table for the round-robin competition with eight points and no losses.

Meanwhile, Thailand took home the silver medal after beating bronze medallists Malaysia 78-52.

Indonesia finished fourth and Singapore fifth.

