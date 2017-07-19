Asean Schools Games: Thailand retain volleyball crowns, Indonesia bag two silvers

SINGAPORE - Volleyball at the Asean Schools Games drew to a close on Wednesday (July 19), with Indonesia clinching silver in both the boys' and girls' events.

Defending champions Thailand had already sealed their gold medals a day earlier by virtue of winning all four of their round robin matches.

But the silver medallists for both boys' and girls' events would be decided by the last round-robin match between Indonesia and the Philippines at Republic Polytechnic.

In the girls' event, Indonesia triumphed 25-15, 25-18, 25-17.

Singapore played Malaysia, with both teams aiming to put their first points on the board. The hosts put on a good fight but lost 17-25, 23-25, 23-25.

Grateful for the boisterous home support, team captain Felicia Tan said: "Despite the result, the competition has been very enriching for us, not only in volleyball but also through the friendships we forged with the other players."

It was a similar story in the boys' event as the Indonesians would once again prove too strong for their Filipino rivals. They won 25-15, 25-19, 25-23.

In the last game of the day, with nothing but pride up for grabs, Singapore gave the crowd much to cheer, beating Malaysia 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 28-26.

With the team coming from behind to claim the first and last sets, team captain Clive Ling was especially proud of the side's fighting spirit.

"Our performance today was much better (as compared to the first few matches), especially after the game against Indonesia yesterday. As a team we analysed the game in detail and worked especially hard on our communication and positioning.

"I am happy that the sleepless night paid off and we were able to give the crowd something to cheer,." said the 17-year-old Hwa Chong Institution student.