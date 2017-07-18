Asean Schools Games: Singapore win eight medals as athletics competition draws to a close

SINGAPORE - The final day of the athletics meet at the Asean Schools Games (ASG) saw the Republic win two medals as they concluded the meet with two golds, four silvers, and two bronzes across the last four days.

Hwa Chong Institution's (HCI) Wu Xinyao won the girls' 3000m walk in 15min 16.43sec, beating Thailand's Kotchaphon Tangsrivong (15min 39.07sec) and Myanmar's Zin May Htet (16min 2.64sec) on Tuesday (July 18) at the Bishan Stadium.

Singapore also took home a boys' javelin silver through Wang Tingjia (59.76m) of HCI.

Philippine's Lozanes James D.C. won gold and broke the Games record with an effort of 66.39m. The previous record was 62.28m - set by Vietnam's Pham Ngoc Anh in 2013.

Thailand's Dechochai Pornpraphan (59.49m) came in third.

For Wang, taking part in his second ASG was a reminder to keep working hard.

He said: "Taking part in the ASG makes me more comfortable with competing against fellow athletes in the region.

"From this year's experience, I know I will have to continue to work harder because no matter how good I am, there is a high chance that some other competitor will be better."