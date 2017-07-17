Asean Schools Games: Singapore bowlers finally strike gold

SINGAPORE - Singapore clinched its first Asean Schools Games bowling gold medal on Monday (July 17) when Aidan Poh and Jarred Lim won the boys' doubles event at Singapore Bowling @ Rifle Range.

The Singapore Sports School duo led from start to finish to clinch the gold medal with a total of 2,766 pinfalls, comfortably beating Indonesian twin brothers Patrick and Paolo Hernandez by 220 pinfalls (2,546 pinfalls).

Sixteen-year-old Aidan seized the initiative right from the start, bowling an impressive 280 in the first game. Team-mate Jarred, also 16, put in a similarly impressive shift, being the icon of consistency as the only bowler to score more than 200 pinfalls in all six games.

Malaysian pair of Muhammad Shafiy Zaim and Akmal Qayyim took bronze with 2,542 pinfalls.

On Monday morning, the Malaysian duo of Puteri Nurul Dini and Puteri Nurshahira bowled a total of 2,399 pinfalls to beat compatriots Nur Atikah and Alyaa Adoini by 53 pinfalls (2,346 pinfalls) in the girls' doubles event.

Puteri and Dini first took the lead after the third game and never looked back. Puteri was one of only two female bowlers to average more than 200 pinfalls a game on the day (203), with Dini close behind on an average of 197.

Coming into the last two games, fellow Malaysians Atikah and Adoini were languishing out of the medal places, behind Singaporean pairs Jenna Princess Jennifer and Chan Jing Wen, as well as Charmaine Chang and Arielle Tay. A late surge (211 pinfall average in the last two games) however, saw them leapfrog both Singaporean pairs and take the silver medal.

Raffles Girls School's Jenna and Methodist Girls School's Jing Wen took bronze.

This year is the first time that bowling is being played at the Asean Schools Games. The competition concludes on Tuesday (July 18) with the team quartet event.