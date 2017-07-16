Asean Schools Games: Five meet records fall on day two of athletics

SINGAPORE - Five Asean Schools Games (ASG) records were broken today at Bishan Stadium, where breakthroughs were made in the boys' 5,000m walk, 110m hurdles, 400m, pole vault and girls' javelin.

Indonesia's Idan Fauzan Richsan, 17, stood out after shattering the boys' pole vault record by 35cm.

He managed an effort of 5m, which eclipsed the previous record of 4.65m set by Kontawat Thathiraparp of Thailand back in 2013.

Idan said: "I feel very proud and happy for meeting my target. Coming into the Games I had a target and I'm happy to have gotten the target.

"Coming here, I wanted to win, and clear five metres, so I'm happy to have reached both my targets."

This being his first ASG, Idan "absolutely" hopes to better his mark at next year's Games.

He said: "Next year is still far away, it's a long time from the Games. I can't say how high I can go, but I'll be aiming for more than five metres."

In the girls' javelin, Malaysian Pavithraa Devi Jayaindran's 46.04m-throw represented a new mark.

Compatriot Benedict Ian Gawok also entered the record books after winning the boys' 100m hurdles in 14.30 seconds.

Indonesia's Ifan Anugrah Setiawan clocked 47.55sec in the boys' 400m - improving on the previous Games record of 47.87sec. But he had to settle for silver as Thailand's Phitchaya Sunthonthuam won in 46.87sec.

Singapore's Sia Jun Wei could relate. He would have broken the boys' 5000m walk Games record in 22min 44.48sec, only for Surachat Thaesi of Thailand (22min 42.06sec) to do even better in the same race to bag the gold.

Jun Wei's silver was one of four medals Singapore won today.

Compatriot Tia Louise Rozario also claimed silver in the girls' long jump.

Ethan Cheong won bronze in the boys' pole vault, and the girls' 4x100m relay consisting of Grace Shani Anthony, Elizabeth-Ann Tan, Tanisha Moghe and Ismi Zakiah also finished third.

Singapore has six medals from two days of athletics.