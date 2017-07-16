Asean Schools Games: Raffles Institution's Rhys Ng bounces back with 100m butterfly silver

SINGAPORE - Local swimmer Rhys Ng banished the demons of a disappointing first day at the Asean Schools Games (ASG) after finishing second in the 100m butterfly with a personal-best 56.36 seconds on Sunday (July 16).

The 15-year-old Games debutant, whose old personal best was 57.3sec, said: "I didn't do well yesterday - I didn't qualify for any finals. So to be able to bounce back from disappointment is something (I'm) really happy (about).

"My classmates and team-mates were supporting me and I'm glad to have done Singapore proud."

He finished behind Filipino Maurice Ilustre (55.97sec) and ahead of Indonesia's Damanik Alexander (56.41sec) at the Singapore Sports School.

The Raffles Institution student, together with team-mates Chan Zi Yi (200m freestyle) and Charity Lien (100m breaststroke), clinched Singapore's three swimming silver medals of the day.

Captain Jade Lim and Elizabeth Lee won bronze in the 100m breaststroke and 100m butterfly respectively.

Jade, who had been struggling with an old back injury, admitted she was disappointed that her 1:14:23 effort was not a personal best, but was happy to have won a medal.

The 17-year-old said she was proud of her team's performance over the past two days, adding: "Everyone has contributed, (through winning) medals and supporting their team-mates wholeheartedly.

"I think the team is doing well, and we'll continue to do what we've been doing."

The ASG swimming competition will continue on Monday(July 17) and Wednesday (July 19).