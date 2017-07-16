Asean Schools Games: Indonesia, Malaysia claim golds as bowling makes debut

Indonesian bowler Paolo Hernandez (front) and Aiden Poh (background in red) celebrates after scoring a strike on July 16, 2017.
Indonesian bowler Paolo Hernandez (front) and Aiden Poh (background in red) celebrates after scoring a strike on July 16, 2017.PHOTO: MARCUS TAN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Published
7 hours ago
caijunh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Indonesian bowler Paolo Hernandez won the boys' singles title at the Asean Schools Games on Sunday (July 16) at SingaporeBowling @ Rifle Range.

In a close fight between the podium finishers, Paolo (1,348 pinfalls) beat Singapore's Joyan Khoo by just one pin after six games, while another Singaporean, Aidan Poh, took home the bronze medal with 1,340 pinfalls.

In the girls' final, Malaysia's Nur Atikah rolled out a 1,252-1,237 win over Singapore's Vanessa Choong.

Georgia Kuok, also from Singapore, finished third with 1,217 pinfalls.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

This is the first time that tenpin bowling is being held at the annual Games.

The doubles finals are next, on Monday (July 17) at the same venue.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Upgrading skills and technology
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice