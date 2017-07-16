Asean Schools Games: Indonesia, Malaysia claim golds as bowling makes debut

SINGAPORE - Indonesian bowler Paolo Hernandez won the boys' singles title at the Asean Schools Games on Sunday (July 16) at SingaporeBowling @ Rifle Range.

In a close fight between the podium finishers, Paolo (1,348 pinfalls) beat Singapore's Joyan Khoo by just one pin after six games, while another Singaporean, Aidan Poh, took home the bronze medal with 1,340 pinfalls.

In the girls' final, Malaysia's Nur Atikah rolled out a 1,252-1,237 win over Singapore's Vanessa Choong.

Georgia Kuok, also from Singapore, finished third with 1,217 pinfalls.

This is the first time that tenpin bowling is being held at the annual Games.

The doubles finals are next, on Monday (July 17) at the same venue.