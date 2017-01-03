Applications for Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship open today

SINGAPORE - Applications for the Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF)-Peter Lim Scholarship start on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Interested young athletes can apply for the scholarship at www.sof.sg before 4pm, Jan 31.

The sports scholarship, now in its seventh year, was launched in 2010 when Lim, a Singaporean businessman, donated $10 million to the SOF.

There are four categories to be awarded: Primary ($1,000), Secondary ($2,000), Junior College/Integrated Programme/Tertiary ($3,000) and Under-18 High Performance ($5,000).

So far, 1,758 scholarships have been awarded to young athletes to pursue their sporting goals. Recipients have to meet a set of criteria such as scoring consistent results in their respective sports competitions.

Last year, a total of 308 athletes - 38 primary school pupils, 99 secondary school students, 126 tertiary students and 45 U-18 High Performance candidates - qualified for the scholarship. Among those who were awarded the scholarship were fencer Lau Ywen and sprinter Kugapriya Chandran.

Former recipients of the scholarship include Rio 2016 Olympians Joseph Schooling (swimming), Quah Zheng Wen (swimming), Jasmine Ser (shooting), Colin Cheng (sailing), Saiyidah Aisyah (rowing), Derek Wong (badminton) and Liang Xiaoyu (badminton).