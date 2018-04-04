ACS(I)'s quick start holds off Victoria

Published
19 min ago

Victoria School wicket-keeper Joshua Pooranakaran follows the flight of the ball as Arnaav Chabria of Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) bats during the B Division cricket final at the Singapore Indian Association ground yesterday.

The vice-captain hit 28 off 23 balls during a second-wicket stand of 44 with skipper Harsha Venugopal (33), after opener Manish Karthick was out for 15.

ACS(I) scored 121-4 off 20 overs. Victoria, who won the toss and elected to field, were on the back foot immediately in their chase.

They lost two wickets by the third over, slumped to 24-3 and managed only 100-9, to lose by 21 runs.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 04, 2018, with the headline 'ACS(I)'s quick start holds off Victoria'.
