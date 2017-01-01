Looking forward to 2017: The sports desk's wishes

Schools must stand up for sport

Pasir Ris Secondary School student Syed Hussein Aljunied became the fastest runner at the Schools National Cross-Country Championships last year.
Pasir Ris Secondary School student Syed Hussein Aljunied became the fastest runner at the Schools National Cross-Country Championships last year.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
Jan 1, 2017, 5:00 am SGT
chiazya@sph.com.sg

It was refreshing to witness Syed Hussein Aljunied become the fastest runner at the Schools National Cross-Country Championships last year.

Refreshing because the Pasir Ris Secondary 4 student, now at Victoria Junior College, had to submit a request to the school to allow him to take up running as a co-curricular activity since the sport was not offered as one.

It was heartening to know Tanjong Katong Secondary's (TKSS) football teacher-in-charge Roy Soh brought in four coaches, who eventually helped TKSS become the new B and C Division champions.

On the flip side, it was sad to hear that some schools have stopped their intake of new gymnasts and rugby players.

And so in 2017 I hope that schools continue to look beyond grades. I hope that they devote even more resources and give a greater emphasis to school sports as it is a part of holistic education.

I hope that hosting the Schools National Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium will not be a one-off event. And I hope that a schools rugby final will be held at the iconic Kallang venue again.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 01, 2017, with the headline 'Schools must stand up for sport'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Gather your loved ones for Christmas Wonderland 2016
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping