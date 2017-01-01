Schools must stand up for sport

It was refreshing to witness Syed Hussein Aljunied become the fastest runner at the Schools National Cross-Country Championships last year.

Refreshing because the Pasir Ris Secondary 4 student, now at Victoria Junior College, had to submit a request to the school to allow him to take up running as a co-curricular activity since the sport was not offered as one.

It was heartening to know Tanjong Katong Secondary's (TKSS) football teacher-in-charge Roy Soh brought in four coaches, who eventually helped TKSS become the new B and C Division champions.

On the flip side, it was sad to hear that some schools have stopped their intake of new gymnasts and rugby players.

And so in 2017 I hope that schools continue to look beyond grades. I hope that they devote even more resources and give a greater emphasis to school sports as it is a part of holistic education.

I hope that hosting the Schools National Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium will not be a one-off event. And I hope that a schools rugby final will be held at the iconic Kallang venue again.