Schooling's award wraps up stellar week for Longhorns

Joseph Schooling was named the Big 12 Conference Swimmer of the Week on Wednesday. It completed a sweep by his school, the University of Texas, for the second round of the 2017-18 season's bi-weekly swimming and diving awards.

The Singaporean Rio Olympics 100m butterfly champion had beaten World Championships conqueror Caeleb Dressel in the 100-yard fly on Oct 20 at a pre-season triangular meet involving their respective universities, touching home first in 46.57 seconds.

The time was some way off Schooling's 43.75sec in the NCAA Championships in March, when he also finished second behind Dressel (NCAA record 43.58sec).

His individual performance was not matched by the Texas men's swimming and diving team at the meet however, as they were third (98 points) behind Indiana University (191) and Dressel's University of Florida (140).

The women's team did better to come up on top with 190 points, ahead of Indiana (172.5) in second and Florida (66.5) third.

Fellow Texas Longhorns Claire Adams, who won the 200-yard backstroke, Jordan Windle and Meghan O'Brien were Female Swimmer, Male Diver and Female Diver of the week respectively.

The Big 12 conference, featuring schools from the American Midwest region, is one of the five strongest on the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) calendar.

Schooling had also tried his hand at breaststroke events during the meet, clocking the second-fastest breaststroke split of the medley relay field (24.64sec), behind Indiana's Ian Finnerty (24.38sec).

The 22-year-old later finished ninth in the individual 100m breast in 57.81sec, posting the second-fastest time for Texas.

Lester Wong