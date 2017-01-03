Schooling a 'highlight' of Phelps' year

American swim legend Michael Phelps included a picture of himself and Singapore's Joseph Schooling in a photo collage of 2016 highlights which he posted on Instagram on New Year's Day. Both men had competed at the Rio Olympics with Schooling claiming a stunning victory in the 100m butterfly final - the now-retired Phelps' last individual event at the Summer Games. Phelps, 31, had been Schooling's role model and was the first to congratulate the 21-year-old after his historic victory in the Olympic Aquatics Stadium pool. Other key milestones that Phelps added to the montage were his wedding to Nicole Johnson, teaching his infant son Boomer how to swim and appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated alongside fellow star Olympians Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles.



PHOTO: MICHAEL PHELPS/ INSTAGRAM

