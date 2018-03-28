School sports: Saints beat defending champions ACS(I) to lift first B Div rugby crown since 2014

SINGAPORE - St Andrew's Secondary School's B Division rugby team ended their three-year title drought after a thrilling 13-10 win over rivals Anglo Chinese School (Independent) at Queenstown Stadium on Wednesday (March 28).

With the score tied at 10-10 in the dying minutes of the game, fly half Nick Nijhof's penalty at the final minute sealed the victory for Saints. They last won the championship in 2014.

The 16-year-old Nick was also the star of the match, scoring all 13 points for his team.

The closely-contested affair saw the lead change hand several times. ACS(I) scored the first try in the 15th minute to lead but their opponents responded with a try and successful conversion 10 minutes later and took a 7-5 lead at the interval.

In the second half, Saints extended their lead with another penalty but the three-point advantage was soon lost when ACS(I) nailed another try to level the score.

Nick's winning kick at the 59th minute handed Saints their title, sending supporters in the fully-packed stadium into a frenzy of boisterous cheers.

Said the Secondary 4 student: "I was really pumped after the kick went in and when the referee blew the final whistle, it just felt like a dream come true."