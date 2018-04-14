School sports: Outram Secondary the pick of the crop at National Schools Speed Championships

SINGAPORE - Hosts Outram Secondary School are the biggest winners of the 12th National Schools Speed Championships that was organised with the support of the Singapore Mountaineering Federation on Saturday (April 14).

They picked up the B Division male and female, as well as the C Division female overall champion titles, awarded to the fastest climbing teams.

Outram's Mariah Batrisyia, who won the B Division female individual competition, said: "I was amazed with the results as I wasn't confident even with four years of climbing experience.

"I was really delighted to win because of all the hard work I've put in."

There were 92 participants from 11 junior colleges and secondary schools competing to determine the fastest climbers in the A, B, and C divisions.

Meridian Junior College were crowned A Division male overall champions, while the female overall title went to National Junior College (NJC).

Meanwhile, Xinmin Secondary School claimed the C Division male overall championship.

"I am very happy to win this event as there are many good climbers out there, said NJC's Stefanie Ann Low, who was first in the A Division female individual category.

"I would like to thank national coach Hazlee, who helped analyse and improve my climbs, the NJC coach, teachers-in-charge and team-mates who have been inspiring and motivating me during our training sessions.

"I am really proud to be part of this awesome team."