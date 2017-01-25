School sports: 2017 National School Games launched with opening ceremony at Sports Hub

SINGAPORE - The National School Games (NSG), Singapore's annual inter-school sports competition, officially kicked off with an opening ceremony held at the Singapore Sports Hub on Wednesday (Jan 25).

The NSG, which started on Jan 9, runs until Aug 31 and this year's edition will involve about 57,000 student-athletes from more than 365 schools. They will compete in 29 sports.

Close to 300 students, parents, officials and teachers were present at the ceremony held at the OCBC Arena. Minister of State for Education Dr Janil Puthucheary was the guest of honour.