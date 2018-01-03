Sailing: Amanda Ng gets $20,000 scholarship boost from Deloitte for Asian Games campaign

SINGAPORE - National sailor Amanda Ng has received a boost for her Asian Games campaign, after she became the first recipient of the Deloitte Singapore Scholarship, the accounting firm and services provider said in a media release on Wednesday (Jan 3).

The scholarship, valued at $20,000, was awarded last month.

Ng will be able to use the amount to fund her training, preparation and equipment needs ahead of the Aug 18 to Sept 2 event in Jakarta and Palembang.

"I am grateful to Deloitte for the scholarship and proud to be the first recipient of the Deloitte Scholarship for elite athletes," said Ng, 23.

"As a full-time undergraduate pursuing competitive sailing, every means of support, financial or otherwise, counts.

"This scholarship will help lighten the financial weight, which in turn frees me to focus on both my studies and sailing with peace of mind."

Ng, who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics on the women's 470 with Jovina Chew, is pursuing an undergraduate degree in accountancy at the Singapore Management University (SMU).

Prior to receiving the Deloitte scholarship, she was an intern with Deloitte. The firm said in its release that she had "exhibited an exemplary work attitude, and together with her good grades and her active involvement in her sport, she was given a priority offer" to join Deloitte Singapore after she graduates from SMU.

Ng will join Deloitte as an audit and assurance associate under Deloitte Ignite - a special programme for elite athletes that offers flexible employment in order for these athletes to pursue both their careers and sports with equal dedication and commitment.

Over 40 current and retired Team Singapore athletes are currently employed by Deloitte, including netballers Charmaine Soh and Kimberly Lim, pole vaulter Rachel Yang and retired badminton player Derek Wong.

Seah Gek Choo, talent partner at Deloitte Singapore, said: "Our support for athletes like Amanda is guided by Deloitte's shared purpose of making an impact that matters, and our commitment to help athletes develop their careers by providing them an environment where they can balance their work and sport without compromise, and for them to look ahead and plan a future after sports.

"We hope that with this scholarship, Amanda and future athletes who become Deloitte scholars, will be financially worry-free and be able to dedicate their time to excel in their sports and studies, and subsequently in their careers, in equal measure."