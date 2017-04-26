Run! 26.2 stories of blisters and bliss by Dean Karnazes

Book blurb provided by National Library Board

Keen to look beyond sporting triumphs and defeats to know more about what makes an athlete? Check out NLB's recommendation before or after the talk, "Ask Rohit: An Athlete's Life: It's a crazy one"

Is Dean Karnazes the fittest man in the world? An internationally-recognised endurance athlete, Karnazes' phenomenal muscles never tire: he can run for three days and nights without stopping.

In Run, Karnazes shares many fascinating adventures he encountered while running insane distances. He also offers insights into his life as an ultra-marathoner, campaigner, entrepreneur, husband and father. Look out for nuggets like his 48 hour treadmill run, and how he gets by on 4 hours sleep most nights!

