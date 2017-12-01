Rugby: Tickets for HSBC Singapore Sevens on sale from Dec 1 with early-bird discounts to Jan 5

Rugby fans will be able to buy tickets for the 2018 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens from Friday (Dec 1), with early-bird discounts available till Jan 5, the organiser Rugby Singapore has announced.

Two-day passes for the April 28-29 event at the National Stadium cost between $25 and $220 for individuals, and $120 or $320 for family-of-four packages, with a 20 per cent discount for tickets bought between Dec 1 and Jan 5.

Young people aged between four and 18 will be able to buy weekend passes at reduced prices as well, while children under four will get free entry, as long as they sit on the laps of accompanying adults.

Rugby Singapore chairman David Lim said: "While first-class rugby is a given, one of our main objectives is to make the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens a family-friendly fiesta, as reflected by the affordable weekend family packages we are offering.

"We look forward to shortly announcing more details of our new lifestyle and entertainment elements, and how we create a carnival of rugby at the National Stadium."

Sport Singapore acting director (event and fan development) Galastein Tan added: "The carnival atmosphere in and around the stadium makes it a perfect weekend out for the whole family where they can also look forward to world-class sporting action.

"The event will certainly continue to inspire the next generation of rugby players in Singapore."

The Singapore Sevens is the eighth stop of the 10-city HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in the 2017-18 season, which began in Dubai on Friday. Kenya won the 2016 tournament in Singapore, while Canada beat the United States 26-19 to win the Cup in 2017.

Tickets are available via www.singapore7s.sg