Rugby: Six-time Singapore Cricket Club Sevens champions Daveta ease through pool stage

SINGAPORE - Six-time champions Daveta were undefeated as they cruised through their pool matches in the Ablitt Cup at the Singapore Cricket Club International Rugby Sevens (SCC 7s) on Saturday (Nov 4).

Now in its 70th edition, the SCC 7s is Asia's longest-running international club rugby sevens tournament.

The Fijian side, who last year suffered a shock early exit after losing to England Academy and Australia's Sunnybank in the pool stages, won their opening Pool A match 42-0 against the Swedish Vikings at the Padang.

They then posted 43-0 and 17-5 wins over Cottesloe and the Hong Kong Dragons respectively to top their group.

Daveta captain Sakiusa Gavidi said the team were "relieved" to beat the Dragons, whom they considered a "danger team" in the tournament.

Gavidi added: "We ended on a high note today but we will have to be at our best in the knock-out stages.

"We cannot rule out teams like France, who have some quick and physical players too."

The France Development team, drawn in Pool B, also won all their group matches yesterday.

The 2016 second runner-up beat Australian sides Palmyra (26-0) and Tribe 7 (14-12), as well as host team Singapore Cricket Club (21-14).

They face Pool C winners Casuarina Cougars in the quarter-finals on Sunday (Nov 5), while Daveta take on Pool C runners-up Tamariva.

Pool A runners-up Dragons will play their quarter-final against Palmyra. The remaining quarter-final will take place between Tribe 7 and Swedish Vikings.

The Ablitt Cup final is scheduled for 5.52pm on the same day.

Tickets are still available at the door, starting from $10.

Visit http://www.apactix.com/events/detail/scc7s for more details.