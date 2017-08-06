Rugby: Singapore's men's and women's SEA Games sevens squads given target of reaching final

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Rugby Union (SRU) on Sunday (Aug 6) announced the men's and women's rugby sevens squads that are headed to Kuala Lumpur for the SEA Games later this month.

Both teams will be looking to build on their medal-winning performances from the last SEA Games on home soil two years ago, when the women and men won a silver and bronze respectively.

The men's team will be led by captain Marah Ishraf, with 2015 SEA Games veterans Nicholas Yau, Muhammad Zaki, Ho Yi Shu and Samuel Teo also in the side. The team won the South-East Asian sevens tournament in Singapore in April after beating Malaysia.

The women's team, ranked 5th in Asia, will be led by captain Alvinia Ow Yong with three other SEA Games silver medallists Chan Jia Yu, Samantha Teo and Wong Yilin serving as co-captains. The team finished runners-up to Thailand in April's South-East Asian sevens tournament.

"The teams have been training hard and we are hopeful that both teams will reach their respective finals. In rugby sevens, anything can happen; I hope that the players enjoy the occasion and use the adrenaline from the major event to raise their game," said SRU vice-president Martin Williams.

In a message to the teams, SRU president Terence Khoo added: "Play your hearts out for yourself, your team-mates and your country."

The SEA Games rugby sevens event will be held from Aug 19-20.

Singapore's men's sevens squad: Marah Moehammad Ishraf (captain), Teng Chong Yau, Nicholas Yau Yu Hong, Muhammad Zaki Mahmood, Samuel Koh Giap Yang, Nashrul Hadi Hanafi, Ho Yi Shu, Jonathan Wong Jia Hong, Mattias Chia, Samuel Teo He Teng, Xavier Ducourneau, Adam Alexander Vine.

Singapore women's squad: Ong Pei Yi, Sim Chiew Hong, Chan Jia Yu, Chu Jia Hui Eunice, Samantha Teo Ming Li, Ow Yong Yu Xiu Alvinia (captain), Nur Shuhadah Mohamed Abdul Gaffoor, Huab Arra Heloise Castro, Lau Pui San, Jayne Chan Jing Yi, Lee Han Ni, Wong Yilin.