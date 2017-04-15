Rugby: Singapore capture men's SEA 7s crown but succumb to Thais in women's final

The victorious Singapore men's team during day 1 of the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s and South-east Asia 7s finals at the National Stadium, on April 15, 2017.
8 hours ago
johnp@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The National Stadium roared in delight on Saturday as the Singapore men's rugby sevens "A" team won the South-east Asian (SEA) 7s tournament, beating Malaysia 19-7 in the final. 

Malaysia had swept aside Singapore's "B" team 40-5 and shocked defending champions Thailand 24-0 to reach the final, while Singapore fended off the likes of the Philippines, Brunei and Indonesia to face their regional rivals. 

The hosts took the lead from a penalty try in the early minutes of the game to lead 7-0, but Malaysia fought back to equalise before half-time.

Singapore then dominated after the break - scoring two tries to win 19-7. 

In the women's SEA 7s competition, Singapore succumbed to a 34-0 defeat by defending champions Thailand in a rematch of last year's final. The one-sided game saw Thailand infiltrating the wings and overpowering the opposition to score six tries.

