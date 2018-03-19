Rugby: Round up three other mates and enjoy up to 21% off Singapore Sevens tickets

Rugby Singapore has rolled out a Mates4 package offering up to 21 per cent discounts for the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens that will be held at the National Stadium on April 28 and 29.

The special promotion offers discounts from 15 to 21 per cent when purchasing packs of four adult tickets.

HSBC card holders can enjoy an additional 5 per cent discount and as such, fans looking to buy Premium or Category 1 adult tickets can save $177.50 and $135 respectively with an HSBC card.

Tickets are available at www.singapore7s.sg and prices range from $25 to $220, while there are also family packages (two adults and two youth) on sale for $120 and $320.