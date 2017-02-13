Rugby: Lopez kicks France to 22-16 win against Scotland

France's flanker Louis Picamoles (left) celebrates with his teammate France's fly half Camile Lopez after winning the Six Nations international rugby union match in Saint-Denis, on Feb 12, 2017.
France's flanker Louis Picamoles (left) celebrates with his teammate France's fly half Camile Lopez after winning the Six Nations international rugby union match in Saint-Denis, on Feb 12, 2017.
PARIS (REUTERS) - France relied on the boot of Camille Lopez as they laboured to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday (Feb 12).

Fly-half Lopez kicked five penalties and converted Gael Fickou's try while Scotland's points came from tries by Stuart Hogg and Tim Swinson and a couple of Finn Russell penalties.

The visitors' hopes of a first win in Paris since 1999 were undermined when they lost scrum-half Greig Laidlaw to an injury in the first half.

France are in fourth place with five points from two games, ahead of Scotland who bagged a bonus point for losing by less than seven points.

France next travel to Ireland and Scotland will take on Wales.

