Rugby: Italy and Scotland announce squads for June Test match in Singapore

SINGAPORE - As Italy and Scotland prepare to meet at Singapore's National Stadium on June 10 for the Republic's first rugby Test match, both sides have announced on Thursday (May 11) squads for the match.

The Azzurri's head coach Conor O'Shea had named a 31-man squad to take on the Scots in Singapore and further matches against Fiji in Suva (June 17) and the Qantas Wallabies in Brisbane (June 24).

Scotland's new head coach Gregor Townsend has picked three uncapped players in his 34-man Scotland squad for next month's three-Test summer tour, the first under his stewardship. The Bravehearts will meet Italy, Australia's Wallabies in Sydney (June 17) and Fiji in Suva (June 24).

For O'Shea, the tour will be an opportunity to try out the new players as well as to tinker with tactics for the world's No. 15 team.

He said: "We can't wait to take the field in Singapore, which is a new and thrilling challenge for Italy in the Test arena. There is a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes to prepare this group for the challenges ahead."

"We are also making changes within our system which we feel will benefit Italian rugby both in the short and long term but no one is under any illusions about the task ahead. The goal for this group of players on this tour is to ensure we execute and start taking the opportunities that we have undoubtedly had.

"Once we start doing that, and playing with the intensity and focus that we aspire to, we will become the team that both we and all our supporters desire."

The Irish tactician picked four uncapped players, all of them forwards, including tighthead prop Tiziano Pasquali, hooker Luca Bigi and lock Dean Budd from the Pro12 side Benetton Treviso. Joining the debutants will be Luhandre Luus, the only uncapped player currently playing his club rugby in Italy for Pataro Calvisano.

Making a comeback to the side are Benetton Treviso's tighthead prop Simone Ferrari, alongside club-mates, Robert Barbieri and veteran scrumhalf Tito Tebaldi, who returns after a three-year absence.

In the Scotland camp, Townsend named three uncapped players - Glasgow Warriors' centre Nick Grigg, prop D'Arcy Rae and Edinburgh Rugby hooker George Turner, in his squad.

Scotland, ranked fifth in the world, are also strengthened by the return of Pete Horne and Willem Nel from injury, while there are notable recalls for Glasgow Warriors wing Lee Jones, Harlequins back Ruaridh Jackson and Edinburgh Rugby scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne - who steps into the squad for Greig Laidlaw, recently called up for the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

Townsend said: "It's exciting to be able to play in an unique stadium and the fact that it'll be Scotland's first international there will make for a great occasion.

"Playing Italy in Singapore will be a very different prospect than taking them on in Edinburgh or Rome, and it will be a challenge for both teams to adapt to the new surroundings. Italy are a team we know well and we can expect it to be a very competitive match.

"It will provide us the ideal opportunity to get our game into place on the way to playing Australia and Fiji as part of our summer tour."

Singapore Rugby Union president Low Teo Ping has welcomed the squad annoucement for both teams, saying: "This historic, first ever rugby union Test match at Singapore's National Stadium, promises to be a titanic tussle between two top tier-one teams, and is by far the biggest single night of live international rugby that fans in Asia can hope to see.

"We have fans from as far afield as Hong Kong and even China contacting us for block bookings.

"To make it an evening to remember, there will also be top-class live entertainment on offer, plus food and beverage with an Italian twist and a Scottish flavour to keep every fan engaged and entertained."

A range of tickets have been announced for this historic match, with adult tickets priced at $80 (Premium), $50 (Category 1) and $20 (Category 2). Youth and child tickets are also available. All tickets attract a booking fee and are available from sportshub.com.sg/ITAvSCO.