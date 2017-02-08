Rugby: In response to demand, 300 more platinum tickets on sale for HSBC Singapore 7s

SINGAPORE - Three hundred additional platinum tickets are now on sale for this year's HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s on April 15 and 16 at the National Stadium.

Rugby Singapore announced the release of the platinum tickets, which had been sold out, on Wednesday (Feb 8) following huge demand.

The tickets are priced at $300 each. Platinum ticket holders are entitled to special accreditation, a free 70-page tournament booklet, limited alcoholic drinks, two buffet meals and snacks from the Platinum Bar.

They will also have access to the after party at Clarke Quay on both nights.

Said Rugby Singapore chairman Low Teo Ping: "In response to a massive demand for these tickets, we have been able to demarcate an additional zone at the National Stadium where we can seat just 300 more Platinum ticketholders.

"These seats offer a superb view of the rugby and we've laid on a bit of impressive F&B to go with it."

The tickets are available while stocks last.

Visit www.singapore7s.sg for more information.