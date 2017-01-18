Rugby: Hong Kong gets wild card to play at the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens

SINGAPORE - The 2017 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens will see the participation of two top Asian sides, as Hong Kong are confirmed as the wild card team and will line up alongside Japan and 14 other "core" teams.

Hong Kong clinched the Asia Rugby Sevens series for second time in three years - winning three tournaments in Hong Kong, Seoul and Colombo - to qualify for the Singapore Sevens.

Finishing on top of the Asia Rugby Sevens Series also means that they are in the mix to be a core team in the 2018-2019 HSBC World Sevens Series during the World Sevens Series Qualifier in April 7-9's HSBC Hong Kong Sevens.

Said their coach Jevon Groves: "Hong Kong has had a few disappointments against Japan in recent finals but we have learnt a lot from those games. We are in a better place now and demonstrated during the Asia Rugby Sevens Series that we can handle pressure."

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont is equally excited about Hong Kong's participation at the HSBC Singapore Sevens, adding: "There's no doubt that Japan is the leading rugby nation in Asia at the moment, but it's great to see the likes of Hong Kong and other nations working hard to close that gap.

"That all bodes well as we look forward to Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, which will be the first time the game's flagship tournament will be held in Asia."

