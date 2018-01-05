Rugby: Early bird offer extended for this year's HSBC Singapore Sevens

SINGAPORE - The early bird discount for the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens in April has been extended to Jan 21.

Rugby fans can enjoy a 20 per cent discount across all ticket categories. Premium ticket holders can catch the two-day action at discounted price of $176, while prices start from $96 for families with two children under 18.

This year's edition will be held from April 28-29 at the National Stadium.

The tournament will again see the 16 teams - Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, Fiji, France, Kenya, New Zealand, Russia, Samoa, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Japan, USA and Wales - battle it out over 45 games across two days of competition.

Canada were the surprise winners last year, beating the United States 26-19 in the Cup final.

Said David Lim, chairman of Rugby Singapore: "With its vibrant buzz and carnival atmosphere, it is not just a rugby tournament but a weekend fiesta that is inclusive and engaging for everyone."

Tickets are available at www.singapore7s.sg.