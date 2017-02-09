Rugby: Curtain-raisers to Super Rugby matches announced

SINGAPORE - The curtain-raisers to the three Super Rugby matches at the National Stadium will not only feature schools A Division players, but also local club players and former national players.

The Singapore National League Premiership final will take place before the Super Rugby clash between Japanese side Sunwolves and South African team Kings on March 4. The Singapore National League Premiership is a 15-a-side domestic rugby tournament.

Before the Sunwolves' next game against the Stormers on March 25, former Singapore national players will face the South-east Asian Japanese legends in the curtain-raiser.

The Schools National A Division rugby final will take place before the Sunwolves' final home match here against the Sharks on May 20.

Said Singapore Sports Hub CEO Manu Sawhney: "The development of local rugby at the grassroots level together with bringing in exciting international matches has always been a priority for the Sports Hub.

"For the students, clubs and legends participating in the Super Rugby curtain-raiser matches, it is a great opportunity to be exposed to the international players and we believe that it will be an invaluable inexperience to play in front of a home crowd in our National Stadium."

Singapore Rugby Union president Low Teo Ping added: "The inclusion of the three curtain raisers before each match gives the local community the chance of a lifetime to play rugby at the National Stadium.

"I hope that this will raise the stake for the players and inspire them to take pride in their performance on the pitch."

Visit www.sportshub.com.sg/SuperRugby2017 for more information.