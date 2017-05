SINGAPORE - Children under the age of 12 can watch the Italy-Scotland rugby Test match held on June 10 at the National Stadium for free.

Tickets for the one-off Test match are now on sale. Single adult tickets start from $20 and they are available from www.sportshub.com.sg.

The game between the two Six Nations sides will be the first Test match to be held at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The Scots are currently ranked fifth in the world rankings, while Italy are ranked 15th.