Rugby: Cancer survivor Christian Lealiifano on bench for ACT Brumbies

A file photo taken on June 20, 2015 shows Christian Lealiifano (centre) being tackled by Dillyn Leyds (right) and Juan de Jongh (left) during the Super XV qualifier match.
A file photo taken on June 20, 2015 shows Christian Lealiifano (centre) being tackled by Dillyn Leyds (right) and Juan de Jongh (left) during the Super XV qualifier match. PHOTO: AFP
Published
50 min ago

Sydney (AFP) - Cancer survivor Christian Lealiifano will make his long-awaited return to Super Rugby for the ACT Brumbies on Friday, nearly a year after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

The Wallaby fly-half, who has been out of action since his diagnosis last August, was named on Tuesday on the bench for the clash against the Wellington Hurricanes in Canberra.

He made an emotional return to the sport last month when he appeared in his club's exhibition match against the Asia Pacific Dragons in Singapore.

The 29-year-old kicked five conversions for a 10-point contribution, playing for 30 minutes.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

New Zealand-born Lealiifano, who has played 19 Tests for Australia, was diagnosed with the cancer that affects the blood and had a bone-marrow transplant operation after a successful match with his sister.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Upgrading skills and technology
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice