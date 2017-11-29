Rugby: Best yet to come for new-look All Blacks eyeing 2019 World Cup defence

SINGAPORE - For a team expected not only to win but win convincingly, 2017 has been a year that has fallen somewhat short of the usual lofty standards expected of the All Blacks.

The Kiwis split a three-game series against the British and Irish Lions in July (one win, one draw, one loss) and lost to fierce rivals Australia 18-23 in Brisbane last month, and have eked out a few more close victories than their fans would like over 16 matches this year that have yielded 13 victories.

But All Blacks half-back T.J. Perenara, in Singapore with team-mates Damian McKenzie and Matt Todd for a training clinic organised by AIG on Wednesday (Nov 29), does not believe that there is cause for worry.

"Everyone is talking about how world rugby is getting better but I'm happy to play any team on any given day," said the 25-year-old, who has been capped 42 times.

"The people who are saying all (the negative things) are in the media or otherwise not involved in the game and as a team, I think we're only going to get better."