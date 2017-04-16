Rugby: Against all odds, Canada claim first Sevens Series title with 26-19 win over USA in S'pore

SINGAPORE - A new champion was crowned at the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens Series on Sunday (April 16) after Canada beat the United States 26-19 in an all-North American Cup final at the National Stadium.

It was the first time series leaders South Africa did not make the final this season, after being knocked out in the quarter-finals by Australia, who secured the 19-17 win after a successfully converted try with just seconds left on the clock.

South Africa had reached all seven legs of the series, winning four titles.

In the semi-finals, the USA beat Australia 40-7, while Canada beat England, who won the Cape Town and Vancouver legs of the series, 17-5.

Yesterday was Canada's first final since 2014, when they lost 7-54 to New Zealand in Glasgow.

Said Canada captain John Moonlight: "It's hard to put that into words. We took a licking against Fiji yesterday, and from our coach. But we showed up today, we showed the world we can beat anyone.

"We beat three of the best teams today. We are flying. An unbelievable feeling."

South Africa still lead the Seven Series standings with 157 points, ahead of two-time defending champions Fiji (132) and England (130).

Canada are seventh on 76 points. The 10-leg Series moves to Paris (May 13-14) and the year-ended in London (May 20-21).