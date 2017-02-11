Rugby 7s: Singapore gunning for finals spot at SEA 7s tournament

SINGAPORE - Singapore's rugby sevens teams are aiming to reach the finals of this year's South-east Asia (SEA) 7s tournament in April.

The SEA 7s tournament, now in its second year, will be held on the same week as the HSBC World Rugby Singapore Sevens event on April 15 and 16.

Singapore will be represented by two teams in the men's tournament and one team in the women's event.

The line-up for the April 14-15 SEA 7s competition was announced on Saturday (Feb 11).

The men's side will feature eight teams including Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. The six-side women's competition will see Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore take part.

Last year, the Republic's men and women's teams reached the finals at the National Stadium, where they lost to Thailand.

This year's SEA 7s final will again take place at the National Stadium on the opening day of the HSBC World Rugby Singapore Sevens, and Singapore Rugby Union president Low Teo Ping told The Straits Times: "Our wish is for them to play in the finals. The two teams have been revamped and there's a lot of young blood.

"I think they are gearing themselves very well and training hard. I believe they wouldn't want to let their supporters down, so I have every confidence that they will be at the National Stadium for the finals."

Entry to the first day of the SEA 7s tournament at Yio Chu Kang Stadium is free, while the finals at the National Stadium require a valid HSBC World Rugby Singapore Sevens ticket for entry.