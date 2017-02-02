Rousey may hang up her UFC gloves

LOS ANGELES • Ronda Rousey's fighting career is most likely finished, UFC president Dana White said on Monday.

White said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast that he had spoken to Rousey recently and did not get the indication that she wanted to fight again.

"Her spirits are good and she's doing her own thing," he said. "In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now - and I don't like saying right here, right now because it's up to her, it's her thing - but I wouldn't say she fights again. I think she's probably done. I think she's going to ride off in the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting."

Rousey (12-2) became the UFC's first female champion in 2012 and made six defences of the women's bantamweight belt, all but one inside the first round. But the former 2008 Olympic judo bronze medallist first suffered a spectacular knockout loss to Holly Holm in 2015. Rousey took a year-long layoff after that but was dominated in her comeback fight against champion Amanda Nunes last December.

"It's not that I even think it was an invincible thing, it's that she's so competitive that her career and record meant everything to her," White said. "Then, once she lost, she started to say to herself, 'What the (expletive) am I doing? This is my whole life? This is it? I want to experience and start doing other things.' That's what she's started to do. She's got a lot of money. She's never going to need money again."

White added: "She changed the world. She put female fighting on the map. She's been part of the biggest fights in the history of women's fighting."

THE GUARDIAN