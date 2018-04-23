Cycling: Rookie riders gear up for OCBC Cycle after Project Training Wheels sessions

A fall during the second session of Project Training Wheels - OCBC Cycle's learn-to-ride programme - last month did not stop Tan Geok Mei from learning how to ride.

The sports masseuse lost her balance during a drill in which two riders had to cycle beside each other and take turns to tap each other with one hand.

Despite the setback, Tan immediately picked up her bike and started to pedal again.

"I knew if I didn't try to get over this obstacle immediately, I might start to develop a phobia (of falling down) and never be able to cycle," said the 35-year-old, who suffered minor abrasions on her right knee.

"It's all part and parcel of the training and I saw it as a learning experience, not an accident."

Tan is one of nine participants who learnt how to cycle after completing all three sessions of Project Training Wheels, held last month and this month. They will be taking part in the 23km The Straits Times Ride at the May 5-6 OCBC Cycle.

In February, a group of 15 nominees were selected for the cycling programme led by professional instructors.

Gymnastics coach Zelia Chan, who was nominated by her boyfriend, was able to cycle after the first session, which lasted two hours.

"I was quite surprised I had learnt so fast," said the 26-year-old. "It feels awesome to cycle and I can finally tell my boyfriend I did it."

Learning to brake, navigate obstacles and tackle slopes during the next two sessions gave her more confidence for the 23km ride.

Said Chan: "We had to ride around obstacles and I was quite wobbly at first, but it got better at the end.

"My biggest fear is sharp turns, but I saw the OCBC Cycle route and there aren't any so I'm pretty confident."

Despite their busy schedules, the participants would meet to train together after work, clocking 5km night rides at least twice a week.

"Our plan is to slowly increase the distance of our rides. We're also planning to do a 15km day ride soon," said Tan, who admits that 23km is a daunting distance.

"23km, it's long, it's like a half marathon already. But, if I break it down into small blocks of 5km, then it wouldn't feel as scary and I think having this mentality will help."

Another participant, Jayson Esguerra, an avid marathoner, is planning to take part in duathlons after learning how to ride.

"Now that I can cycle, I can try to do a duathlon and finally a triathlon when I learn how to swim," said the 31-year-old Filipino, who works in the information technology industry. "The OCBC Cycle is a good opportunity to see if I can cycle a long distance and I am ready for the challenge."

Participants at this year's event can also look forward to the OCBC Cycle Weekend Market, held from May 4-6 at the OCBC Arena Hall 1. It will feature more than 20 vendors selling a wide variety of bike accessories and cycling gear.

