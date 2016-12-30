Ronda Rousey weighs in ahead of her much-hyped UFC return

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (REUTERS) - UFC bantamweight challenger Ronda Rousey made weight on Thursday (Dec 29) ahead of her long-awaited return to the octagon at the arena where she will battle champion Amanda Nunes in UFC 207.

American Rousey took the stage wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans before stripping down to her fight outfit and taking the scale where she weighed in at 61.2kg. Brazilian Nunes followed her onstage and tipped the scales at the same 61.2kg before the two stared each other down with just 24 hours before they meet on Friday (Dec 30) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rousey's loss to Holly Holm last year (2015) at UFC 193 was one of the more stunning upsets in mixed martial arts history and the 29-year-old has all but disappeared for the past year. The most dominant female athlete in mixed martial arts and, alongside Irishman Conor McGregor, one of the most bankable stars in the UFC, Rousey's loss to Holm started a period of turbulence in the bantamweight division.

Having won the title in spectacular fashion, Holm lost it just as quickly as Miesha Tate caught her in a rear naked choke at the end of a bruising five-round battle in March to emerge with the belt.

Tate then fell at the first hurdle herself as Brazilian challenger Amanda Nunes swarmed all over her at UFC 200 in July before finishing the fight in the first round with the same choke Tate used to beat Holm.

Rousey has said that this will be one of the last times fans will see her in the octagon, and a defeat to the 28-year-old Nunes may well hasten the retirement of the 2008 Olympic judo bronze medallist.