Rings of Stars and Crescent: Third of four excerpts

The Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) is marking its 70th anniversary this year with Rings of Stars and Crescent, a book that charts the nation's sporting achievements, with a spotlight on the officials behind-the-scenes. Here is the third of four excerpts from the book:

FADED DREAMS OF ASIAN GAMES

It was the night before the Asian Games Federation meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Olympics (in 1972) and the small delegation of Singapore officials had knocked back a few beers along with generous servings of pork knuckles at the famed Hofbrauhaus.

As they walked out of the well-known beer hall near midnight, (SNOC president E. W.) Barker turned to Mr S. S. Dhillon and asked if he had prepared a draft speech for him to pitch for hosting rights. It was not written yet, said SNOC's secretary-general, but he promised Barker that itwould be ready in the morning.

"We went back to the Games Village and I took a good shower before I started drafting," recalled Mr Dhillon. "I was very much sober and, by 4am, I was done with my handwritten draft."

Barker read the speech a few times, memorised it and delivered the message with a precision befitting the Law Minister. He was ready.

Singapore was up against a formidable opponent, Fukuoka of Japan, which had better infrastructure and track record. But Barker turned Singapore's weakness into its strength.

He said to the federation: "We are nowhere compared to Japan and their establishment to host the Games. But we would ask you to do us a favour, that we are a small country and to let us show you that we can also do it."

He stressed that Singapore was a multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural city and food for all nationalities would not be a problem. Singapore was at the crossroads of Asia, he said. "The Asian Games is a chance to help Singapore grow. Please give us a chance. We will not let you down."

The delegates were convinced. Singapore won with 20 votes to Fukuoka's 15, fulfilling a dream which former SOSC president Andrew Gilmour had mooted as early as 1951.

Media reports said delegates revealed they were convinced by Barker's speech. But Barker knew who the real architect behind those words was.

As the Singapore team celebrated that night after the victory, he went to the bar and picked up two glasses of beer, one for himself and another for Mr Dhillon. He said: "This is for the good speech you wrote to make the bid."

POSTSCRIPT

Singapore gave up the bid a year later, citing financial reasons. The country has never hosted the Asian Games.