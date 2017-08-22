Riding for the Disabled Association of Singapore holding volunteer recruitment drive on Aug 26

SINGAPORE - The Riding for the Disabled Association of Singapore (RDA Singapore) is launching a volunteer recruitment drive on Saturday (Aug 26).

The drive will be held on the sidelines of the annual Singapore National Para Games (SNPG) para-equestrian competition at the RDA Centre.

The only registered charity in Singapore which provides free horse-riding therapy for persons with disabilities, many of the RDA's over 6,000 beneficiaries have progressed to regional and international competitions, including the Paralympics.

RDA requires about 400 volunteers yearly to support its free horse-riding therapy programme.

With plans to increase the number of sessions to benefit more persons with disabilities, it is seeking even more interested volunteers.

The equestrian competition of the SNPG will commence at 10.30am, with the volunteer event and long service award ceremony to be held at 11.30am.

Volunteers must be 16 years old or above, and be able to commit once a week for one therapy term (10 weeks), so as to allow a consistent child-volunteer pairing.

First-timers will start off as a side-walker, walking beside the horse to assist the rider.

No prior experience is required as training will be provided.

More information on volunteering with the RDA can be found online at rdasingapore.org/be-a-volunteer/