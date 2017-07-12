Review by WBO panel confirms Horn's win

SYDNEY • Jeff Horn's shock welterweight title victory over Manny Pacquiao was confirmed yesterday after a scoring review by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) declared him the clear winner.

The WBO took a close look at the fight after Pacquiao, backed by the Philippine government's sports regulatory body, criticised the referee and the judges and demanded a review of the July 2 fight in Brisbane.

Australian Horn earned a unanimous 12-round decision. The WBO - which does not have the power to reverse a decision unless fraud or law violations are proven - set up a panel of independent and anonymous judges who were asked to watch the bout without sound and determine who won each round.

The results were tabulated to show the rounds each fighter won using an average scale based on 60, 80 and 100 per cent, with three of the five officials needing to be in agreement.

"Upon the analysis, the findings stated that Pacquiao won the third, the eighth and ninth by 100 per cent; the fifth round was won by 80 per cent; and the 11th round by 60 per cent," the WBO said.

"Horn won the first, sixth and 12th rounds by 100 per cent; rounds two, four, and seven by 80 per cent; and then, the 10th round by 60 per cent. From the results, it can be established that Pacquiao won five rounds while Horn won seven rounds."

Horn welcomed the ruling as confirming what he already knew.

"Instead of saying I think I won the fight, now a heap of other people - professionally - think I won the fight," he said.

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather's motivation to climb back in the ring and fight Conor McGregor may have been revealed.

The American says he cannot pay off his tax liability from 2015 until he fights the Irishman in August.

The Law360 website reports that according to a tax petition filed on July 5, the 40-year-old has asked the Internal Revenue Service to delay his payments until he picks up his purse from August's fight. It is not known how much Mayweather, one of the world's richest athletes, owes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN