Recovery a priority for injured star

National sprinter Shanti Pereira went from delight to despair in only three hours on the first day of the Singapore Open Track and Field Championships yesterday.

She equalled her 11.73sec national record in the 100m heats at 2.25pm to advance fourth fastest, raising hopes of a new mark in the final scheduled for 5.35pm.

Then tragedy struck. Barely 30m into the final, she pulled up with a pained expression but managed to hobble across the finish line, to sympathetic applause from the spectators at the National Stadium.

Coach Margaret Oh put an arm around her protege, who looked disconsolate as she pressed an ice pack on the back of her left thigh.

"She told me she had felt good before the race, and she felt she was going to perform well," Oh told The Straits Times.

"But then the injury happened, and she didn't understand why... she was so frustrated.

"She has never had an injury to the left hamstring before so she's angry that it came so suddenly."

Pereira told ST: "It's unfortunate to get this injury now. I was really happy with my heats and was excited for the final, but I guess these kind of things can happen.

"I feel bummed that I have to miss the 200m tomorrow too, but I'm just focused on my recovery now."

Other than her pet 200m event - she also holds the national record of 23.60sec which she clocked to win the SEA Games gold in 2015 - Pereira will also miss the 4x100m relay at the Singapore Open today.

The Singapore Management University undergraduate saw a physio at the Singapore Sports Institute soon after yesterday's race, and a second-degree hamstring tear is suspected. If the assessment is correct, she will likely be out of action for between four and six weeks.

The injury has dampened her hopes of qualifying for the Aug 18-Sept 2 Asian Games in Indonesia. The Singapore National Olympic Council has set a benchmark of the sixth-place time from the previous Asiad as a standard for selection.

In Pereira's case, she has not met the time for the 100m (11.68) or the 200m (23.65) in the qualifying window, which opened last July and will close in June.

However, her 11.73sec effort yesterday is within 2 per cent of the sixth-place time, which is Singapore Athletics' (SA) standard for nomination.

Said SA president Ho Mun Cheong: "I'm not sure how bad her injury is but, considering she was able to finish the race, maybe it was not too bad and she was being cautious (of aggravating it further).

"Whatever it is, there is still time for her to meet the sixth-placing mark, and I hope she can recover in time."

In the men's 100m race yesterday, Malaysian sprinters secured a 1-2-3 finish, led by Muhammad Haikal Hanafi (10.47), Muhammad Zulfiqar Ismail (10.57) and Muhammad Aiedel Saadon (10.69). Singapore's Timothee Yap (10.75) finished sixth.

The national schools track and field championship also took place concurrently at the National Stadium yesterday, with Cedar Girls' Claudia Tang starring in the C Division 3,000m race.

She lapped seven other competitors to win the gold in 11min 33.07sec, ahead of North Vista Secondary School's Alyssa Yeong (12:17.07) and Dunman High School's Brina Goh (12:18.17).