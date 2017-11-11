Raisman says Nassar abused her

WASHINGTON • Aly Raisman, the six-time Olympic medallist, has joined the list of American gymnasts who say they were sexually abused by Larry Nassar, the team's long-time doctor.

The 23-year-old describes the abuse during an interview on 60 Minutes that will air tomorrow and also talks about it in her new book, Fierce, which comes out next week, reported USA Today.

"I am angry. I'm really upset," the three-time Olympic champion told 60 Minutes.

"I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is... I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this."

She would not divulge exactly what Nassar did to her, but she did say that he began treating her at the age of 15. She also said that she spoke to FBI investigators about him after last year's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she helped the US retain their team gold.

She is the second member of the "Fierce Five" squad that won the team gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics to say she was sexually abused by Nassar. Last month, McKayla Maroney, 21, detailed how Nassar began molesting her at the age of 13 at a US national team training camp.

Nassar pleaded guilty to federal child-pornography charges in June and has been accused by more than 100 women and girls of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on those charges on Nov 27 in Michigan.

