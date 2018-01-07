Pyeongchang will be eye-opener for goh

She remembers the flutter of the heart and the sheer awe of being at the Winter Olympics, and that should come as little surprise as Chun Lee Kyung was only 15 at the 1992 Games in Albertville, France.

The South Korean speed skater would build on that eye-opening experience and go on to win four Olympic gold medals and nine world championship titles as she became a household name in the sport.

Now 42 and coach of Singapore's short track speed skaters, Chun hopes that next month's Pyeongchang Games will have a similar effect on her protege Cheyenne Goh.

The 18-year-old will be the first Singaporean to compete at the Winter Games. She will race in the 1,500m scheduled for Feb 12 at the Gangneung Oval.

"I was just there to participate, but my first Olympics made me realise just how much more I needed to train to get to my goal. It changed me a lot, gave me much motivation," said Chun, on the sidelines of a meet-and-greet session yesterday for Goh at The Rink @JCube.

"I hope it will be the same for Cheyenne - a turning point in her career."

Goh was born here but has lived in Canada since she was four, when her parents moved there for work.

She has been training up to six hours a day, six days a week in preparation for her first Olympic experience, and will leave for Korea tomorrow with Chun for final preparations ahead of the Feb 9-25 Games.

She is treating training sessions like any other, but her eyes lit up as she spoke of the prospect of lining up against the world's best.

"It's starting to sink in that I am going to be at the Olympics, but first and foremost, I want to enjoy the experience, I don't want to particularly think about my performances there," she said.

"I don't think adding pressure on myself will make any difference, but I'm working hard for it, and I just turn up at training - no different from usual - and do my best."

Singapore Ice Skating Association president Sonja Chong is taking the same approach, but is hoping to ride on the wave of Goh's Olympic participation to entice more to take up the sport.

"Her qualification is a milestone not just for her, but for us as an association too. She should be proud and soak in the experience there, but for us we have to capitalise and promote the sport," she said.

"After Joseph Schooling's gold medal, many more became keen on swimming, and we are hoping that the same happens to us. We are fast-tracking more programmes to get more into the sport."



