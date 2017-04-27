Proposals wanted for a sporty N-Day bash

When race director Steffan Fung wanted to organise a sports event last year that could also help Singaporeans understand the hardships of their pioneer generation, funding was an issue.

However, his financing worries were set at ease when he applied successfully for the Active Enabler Programme, which aims to encourage people in Singapore to organise sporting activities for their communities.

With the funding, the former commando and grassroots volunteer with Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC put out the Red-X Games in Marina Bay last July. The games were a fitness challenge that had participants engaging in activities like moving tyres and sandbags, not unlike what their forefathers did in the Republic's nation-building years.

Fung, 37, said: "I was very grateful for the support. When we presented the idea to the committee, they gave us good feedback as well. They trusted we could deliver, and deliver we did."

Fung said his event cost an estimated six-figure sum to put together, of which about a third was funded by the Active Enabler Programme.

A brainchild of GetActive! Singapore, the programme is back, in celebration of the nation's 52nd birthday, and is accepting proposals for more sporting activities to take place from July 29 to Aug 9.

It will offer support to successful applicants in the form of endorsements, sports expertise from appointed coaches, and monetary grants.

Events expecting a turnout of 200 people and above may receive financial support to the tune of $50,000, while projects on a smaller scale involving around 30 people may be awarded a grant of up to $25,000.

In its first run last year, the programme supported around 240 ground-up applications.

GetActive! Singapore operations head Lai Chin Kwang said: "We hope that the Active Enabler Programme will be the catalyst for people to come forward and exercise their creative juices in getting Singaporeans active during this National Day period."

• Applicants can send proposals to activeenabler@sport.gov.sg by May 19. More information can be retrieved at www.myactivesg.com/getactivesingapore