Instead of sleeping in on a Saturday morning, participants in The Straits Times (ST) Run In The City 2017 can opt to jazz up their morning with a workout session.

All participants have the option to sign up for the True Fitness clinic, a fringe activity of the ST Run. The free clinic is scheduled for May 13 and is limited to a maximum of 65 participants.

Registration is via the participant's ST Run account.

Competitors will gather at 7am for a 5km run. The run will take place around Suntec City before moving on to the KpopX fitness session at True Fitness, Suntec City.

KpopX fitness is a dance fitness class where the aerobic and body toning exercises are conducted using the choreography from popular Korean pop songs.

In addition, there are prizes to be won by participants who sign up for the ST Run before May 15.

Three sets of e-scooter Mobot Starlites and Harleys, each worth $1,299 and $1,599 respectively are up for grabs. In addition, participants who sign up by May 15 are eligible to win one e-bicycle Mobot Gravity worth $2,499.

ST Run participants had previously won New Balance running shoes and Compressport running sets in other giveaways.

More prizes will be lined up until registration concludes on June 11.

Prior fringe activities were the Breakfast Run, where participants took part in a 5km run before enjoying a complimentary breakfast in a cafe as well as a coffee appreciation session afterwards.

This year's July 16 ST Run will be the fifth instalment of the event which started in 2013.

The ST Run, which ended at the Singapore Sports Hub in 2014 and 2015, and at the F1 Pit Building last year, will conclude at the Padang this year. There are three different categories - the 18.45km and 10km competitive runs, and the 5km fun run. Registration can be done online at straitstimesrun.com.