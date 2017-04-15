Pre-participation screenings, What you need to know

WHERE TO GO FOR PRE-PARTICIPATION SCREENINGS (PPS)?

Runners can undergo PPS at most hospitals, including the National University Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Changi General Hospital and Mount Alvernia Hospital.

In addition, they can also get screened at: Singapore Sports Medicine Centre at Novena Medical Centre, and the Asian Heart and Vascular Centre, which has branches at Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre, Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre, Gleneagles Medical Centre and Parkway East Medical Centre.

Prices range between $218 and $1,388.

WHAT DOES PPS INVOLVE?

An electrocardiogram, which measures the electrical activity of the heartbeat, a treadmill test, a chest X-ray, and blood and urine tests.

Patients will also be asked questions such as their personal and family's medical history, in a questionnaire designed to identify symptoms or risk factors.

For those above 35 years old and/or with known heart-related problems, a different set of tests may be recommended.

The screenings will normally take a few hours, and results may come either on the same day or about two weeks later.

PAST RACE TRAGEDIES