Powerlifting: Matthew Yap, 18, garners two world marks in becoming Asian champion

Singapore teenager Matthew Yap is now the world-record holder in two categories in the men's Under-66kg sub-junior division (14- to 18-year-olds) at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships that are currently being held in Alappuzha in Kerala state in India.

On Tuesday night (Singapore time), the 18-year-old also became the new Asian champion as he smashed Swede Eddie Berglund's four-year-old world record of 585kg by 3kg.

Yap's 588kg total comprises three segments as he notched another world mark in the squat when he overtook his previous record of 208kg, set in June, by lifting 215.5kg.

He bench pressed a national record of 135kg and set an Asian record in the dead lift with 237.5kg, surpassing Kazakh Dmitriy Chebanov's previous Asian best of 230kg.

Singapore's contingent of 15 athletes have amassed nine golds and three silvers so far these championships, which close on Saturday (Dec 9).

Said an elated Matthew of his feat: "This victory was definitely a sweet one, but that came with struggles right up to the hour before weigh-ins too. I sat in the sauna, close to blacking out, in my final-ditch attempt to make weight at 66kg. I did make it.

"But things began looking better after my first squat attempt (190kg), when my coach and brother Marcus told me to make a massive 18.5kg jump to rewrite my old world record of 208kg, with a 208.5kg squat. I succeeded, and then we made a more conservative jump to 215.5kg, which felt really good and boosted my confidence.

"Finally, I felt really satisfied.

"At the IPF World Championships 2017 (in June in Minsk, Belarus), I was defeated by Dmitriy Chebanov of Kazakhstan who had a massive lead over my total. Yesterday, I took his Asian record in the dead lift, and obtained three world records too, including that for the total in my category."

Meanwhile, Marcus became the U-59kg junior Asian champion by lifting 187.5 (gold) in the squat, bench pressing 110kg (silver) and dead lifting 225kg (gold and national record) for a total 522.5kg (gold).

And Joel Chan took the title of U-66kg junior Asian champion with squat (200kg), bench (112.5kg) and dead lift (215kg) for a total 527.5kg.