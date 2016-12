The Singapore men's artistic gymnastics team had a surprise guest during their training camp in Niigata, Japan, yesterday.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (back row, red jacket) was also in Tsubame City, and visited the team at the gym.

Mr Lee wrote on his Facebook page: "This meeting was a pure coincidence... The front two rows are gymnasts from Tsubame-Sanjo who are training with them. Hope both sides are enjoying the experience, and making friends."